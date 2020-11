Funke Akindele Bello has bagged a giant endorsement deal with Molfix Nigeria.

The actress and mother of two becomes the first ever ambassador for the baby care brand and shared the good news with fans.

Posting a picture from the official signing on her Instagram page, Funke Akindele Bello wrote;

“It is with great joy that I welcome the opportunity to be the first ever brand ambassador of Molfix in Nigeria”.

Congratulations to her!

