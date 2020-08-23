Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby, JJC Skillz Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Shoot

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / LifeStyleNo Comment on Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby, JJC Skillz Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Shoot

Wow! It’s four years down and forever to go for Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz.

The pair who got married in a very low-key ceremony in the United Kingdom on August 23, 2016 and share two children, twin boys together, looked lovely in the stunning photo shoot to mark the auspicious occasion.

Funke Akindele shared the photos from their shoot on her Instagram page and captioned it,

“All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz”.

Happy anniversary to the stunning couple.

, , ,

Related Posts

omotola jalade-ekeinde

Omotola Ekeinde Details Contracting the Dreaded Covid-19 and Infecting Her Kids

August 23, 2020

‘Dear Men, Please Make an Appointment with Your Barbers’, TBoss Urges

August 23, 2020
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Her Late Father’s 70th Posthumous Birthday

August 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply