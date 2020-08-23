Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby, JJC Skillz Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Shoot

Wow! It’s four years down and forever to go for Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz.

The pair who got married in a very low-key ceremony in the United Kingdom on August 23, 2016 and share two children, twin boys together, looked lovely in the stunning photo shoot to mark the auspicious occasion.

Funke Akindele shared the photos from their shoot on her Instagram page and captioned it,

“All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz”.

Happy anniversary to the stunning couple.

