Congratulations again to Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz!

Yesterday, the couple took to their social media to share their adorable photo of their family, including their twin children. “To God be the glory,” said the happy new mum.

And this comes barely two weeks after news surfaced that they welcomed babies in Los Angeles, United States.

See the post below:

The couple knot at a private ceremony in London in 2016.