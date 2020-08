Funke Akindele Bello sent out a word of encouragement on social media to anyone in need of such.

The actress and producer of hit television series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ posted a video of herself all cute and made up as she listened to music in her car.

Funke Akindele captioned the sweet shot with some words of encouragement for anyone who needs one. She wrote,

“You are free to flap your pretty wings jare! Don’t let no one stop your shine”.

It’s Sunday, go out there and be amazing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook