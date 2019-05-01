Funke Adesiyan Denies Shading Tonto Dikeh on Instagram

Funke Adesiyan says the shady post she shared earlier wasn’t at all about Tonto Dikeh.

In case you missed all the drama: Tonto Dikeh sat down with two interviewers today, and in both sessions, she dragged her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill. Her stories stirred mixed reaction on social media, with many people asking why she continues to speak about him even though they had since annulled their marriage.

And it was during the same time that Funke Adesiyan shared her shady post in which she asked why an unnamed person has refused to move on from a failed marriage.

See the initial post below:

Now Adesyian has clarified that her post wasn’t targeting Dikeh. “First of, I wasn’t referring to Tonto,” she wrote, and then she called out the media house that insinuated she was targeting Dikeh, saying. “Second of, you have no right to pick my post and twist to your advantage without having facts. I don’t worry myself about some faceless journalists who can’t even post his face.”

See her post below: