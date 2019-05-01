Funke Adesiyan Denies Shading Tonto Dikeh on Instagram

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Funke Adesiyan Denies Shading Tonto Dikeh on Instagram

Funke Adesiyan says the shady post she shared earlier wasn’t at all about Tonto Dikeh.

In case you missed all the drama: Tonto Dikeh sat down with two interviewers today, and in both sessions, she dragged her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill. Her stories stirred mixed reaction on social media, with many people asking why she continues to speak about him even though they had since annulled their marriage.

And it was during the same time that Funke Adesiyan shared her shady post in which she asked why an unnamed person has refused to move on from a failed marriage.

See the initial post below:

View this post on Instagram

Actress #FunkeAdesiyan shades #TontoDikeh

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Now Adesyian has clarified that her post wasn’t targeting Dikeh. “First of, I wasn’t referring to Tonto,” she wrote, and then she called out the media house that insinuated she was targeting Dikeh, saying. “Second of, you have no right to pick my post and twist to your advantage without having facts. I don’t worry myself about some faceless journalists who can’t even post his face.”

See her post below:

 

,

Related Posts

Burna Boy Commiserates With Artistes Who Signed International Deals: ‘I’m So Sad for Y’all’

May 1, 2019

Mixed Reactions Trail Tonto Dikeh’s Latest Interview About Olakunle Churchill

May 1, 2019

SZA Calls Out a Sephora Store for Profiling, Says They Thought She was “Stealing”

May 1, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *