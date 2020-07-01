Full List of 41 ambassadors nominated by Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of 41 non-career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.
The development comes bare three weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.
He forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.
The president’s letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at the start of plenary on Wednesday.
See the full list of nominees below:
1. Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
2. L. S Mandama, Adamawa
3. Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom
4. Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
5. Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi
6. Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
7. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
8. Paul Adikwu, Benue
9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
10. Bwala Bukar, Borno
11. Monique Ekpong, Cross River
12. Oma Djebah, Delta
13. Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi
14. Yamah Musa, Edo
15. C. O Ugwu, Enugu
16. Hajara Salim, Gombe
17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa
19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
22. Amina Kurawa, Kano
23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
26. Abioye Bello, Kwara
27. Zara Umar, Kwara
28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos
29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun
31.Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
32. Adejaba Bello, Osun
33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo
34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo
35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
39.Adamu Hassan, Taraba
40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe
41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara