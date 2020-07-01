Full List of 41 ambassadors nominated by Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of 41 non-career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.

The development comes bare three weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.

He forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

The president’s letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

See the full list of nominees below:

1. Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

2. L. S Mandama, Adamawa

3. Oboro Akpabio, Akwa Ibom

4. Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

5. Abubakar Siyi, Bauchi

6. Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

7. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

8. Paul Adikwu, Benue

9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

10. Bwala Bukar, Borno

11. Monique Ekpong, Cross River

12. Oma Djebah, Delta

13. Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi

14. Yamah Musa, Edo

15. C. O Ugwu, Enugu

16. Hajara Salim, Gombe

17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa

19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano

22. Amina Kurawa, Kano

23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

26. Abioye Bello, Kwara

27. Zara Umar, Kwara

28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos

29.Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun

31.Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

32. Adejaba Bello, Osun

33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo

34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo

35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

39.Adamu Hassan, Taraba

40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe

41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

