Full List: Abbo, Ndume get Key Positions as Lawan Unveils 69 Committee Chairmen

Senate President Ahmad Lawan hit the ground running by naming chairmen and vice chairmen of the senate standing committees on Tuesday.
The senate president reeled out the names at the end of the ministerial screening.
Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, got the tourism committee, while Ali Ndume, whom Lawan beat to the senate presidency, heads up the army.
Elisha Abbo, senator representing Adamawa, was appointed into the committee of navy, as Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the man who defeated Dr Bukola Saraki, former senate president, got the health committee.
Here is a full list of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the 69 committees:
- Abdullahi Adamu, Bima Enagi – Agriculture
- Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Michael Nnachi – Airforce
- Suleiman Kwari, Aliyu Wamakko – Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes
- Barau Jibrin, Stella Oduah – Appropriation
- Ali Ndume, Abba Moro – Army
- Dino Melaye, Bala Na’Allah – Aviation
- Uba Sani, Orji Uzor Kalu – Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions
- Ibikunle Amosun, Binos Yero – Capital Market
- Oluremi Tinubu, Ibrahim Bomai – Communications
- himaroke Nnamani, Yusuf Yusuf – Corporation and Integration in Africa and NEPAD C
- Rochas Okorocha, Ignatius Longjohn -Culture and Tourism
- Francis Alimekhena, Francis Fardausi -Customs, Excise and Tarrifs
- Aliyu Wamakko, Istifanus Gyang – Defence
- Bashiru Ajibola, Ibrahim Oloriegbe – Diaspora and NGOs
- Sabo Mohammed, Philip Aduda – Downstream Petroleum Sector
- Hezekaiah Dimka, Chimaroke Nnamani – Drugs and Narcotics
- Mohammad Gusau, Olubunmi Adetunmbi – Ecology Climate Change
- Ibrahim Geidam, Akon Eyakenyi – Education (Basic and Secondary)
- Ben Umajumogwu, Kabiru Barkiya – Employment, Labour and Productivity
- Ike Ekweremadu, Ibrahim Hadejia – Environment
- Ibrahim Shekarau, Barinadas Mpigi – Establishment and Public Service
- Patrick Akinyelure, Ahmed Babba-Kaita – Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions
- Abubakar Kyari, Tolu Odebiyi – FCT
- Danjuma Laah, Yahaya Gumau – Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs
- Gershom Bassey, Kabir Barkiya – FERMA
- Adeola Olamilekan, Isa Jibrin -Finance
- Mohammed Bulkachuwa, Ignatius Longjohn -Foreign Affairs
- James Manager, Biobaraku Wangagra – Gas Resources
- Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Betty Apiafi – Health (Secondary and Tertiary)
- Sam Egwu, Lola Ashiru – Housing
- Yakubu Useni, Abdulfatai Buhari – ICT and Cybercrime
- Kabiru Gaya, Sahabi Ya’u – INEC
- Adebayo Osinowo – Industries
- Danladi Sankara, Aishatu Ahmed – Information and National Communication
- Kashim Shettima, Diri Douye – Interior
- Godiya Akwashiki, Abba Moro – Interparliamentary Affairs
- Michael Bamidele, Emmanuel Oker-Jev – Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters
- Abdulfatai Buhari, Nicholas Tofowomo – Land Transport
- Oriolowo Adeyemi, Sabi Abdullahi – Legislative Compliance
- Teslim Folarin, Sabi Abdullahi – Local Content
- Clifford Ordia, Bima Enagi – Local and Foreign Debts
- Danjuma Goje, Adebayo Osinowo – Marine Transport
- Adedayo Adeyeye, Akwashiki Godiya – Media and Public Affairs
- Sa’idu Alkali, Suleiman Kwari – National Identity and National Population
- Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo – National Planning
- Abdullahi Gobir, Chukwuka Utazi – National Security and Intelligence
- George Sekibo, Elisha Abbo – Navy
- Peter Nwabaoshi, Bulus Amos – Niger Delta
- Albert Akpan, Ifeanyi Ubah – Petroleum Upstream
- Dauda Jika, Abubakar Tambuwal – Police affairs
- Lawal Gumau, Michael Nnachi – Poverty Alleviation and Social Investment Program
- Gabriel Suswam, Enyinnaya Abaribe – Power
- Chuwkuka Utazi, Sadiq Umar – Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases
- Theodore Orji, Oriolowo Adeyemi – Privatisation
- Mathew Urghohide, Ibrahim Hassan – Public Accounts
- Shuaibu Lau, Lola Ashiru – Public Procurement
- Sadiq Umar, Yahaya Abdullahi – Rules and business
- Uche Ekwunife, Robert Boroffice – Science and Technology
- Sani Musa, Lawal Hassan – Senate Services
- Tanko Almakura, Oriolowo Adeyeye – Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy
- Joseph Garba – Sports and Social Development
- Lekan Mustapha, Francis Onyewuchi – State and Local Government
- Yusuf Yusuf, Biobaraku Wangagra -Special duties
- Aisha Dahiru, Lekan Mustapha – SDGs
- Ahmed Baba Kaita, Sandy Onor – Tertiary Institution and TETFUND
- Rose Oko, Francis Fadahunsi – Trade and Investment
- Bello Mandiya, Christopher Ekpeyong – Water Resources
- Betty Apiafi, Aishatu Dahiru – Women Affairs and Youth Development
- Adamu Aliero, Emmanuel Bwacha – Works