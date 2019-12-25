‘Fulfil your promise to release Leah Sharibu’ – Archbishop of Lagos tells Buhari

The Archbishop of Lagos State, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, on Tuesday, joined other clerics to call on Nigerian President, Maj Gen, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to work on fulfilling his promise of effecting the release of Leah Sharibu.

Martins, in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Social Communications, Rev. Anthony Godonu, singled out the plight of Leah Sharibu.

Sharibu is a young Christian girl who has remained in the hands of her Boko Haram abductors for over two years for her refusal to convert to Islam.

The cleric said her continuous incarceration remained a sore point in the celebration of the Yuletide.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to remember her in their prayers as well as others in captivity of either Boko Haram or kidnappers.

“It is very sad that Leah Sharibu is still in detention for over two years for the single reason that she refused to jettison her Christian faith. It is a thing of pain, not only for her parents but for most people, especially because of the values she represents: loyalty to faith, dependability, focus, and maturity.

“It leaves a sour taste in the mouth and a dark mark on the celebration when one realises that she may not be able to join her family to celebrate Christmas again this year,” he said, adding that everyone must keep on insisting that the girl must not be forgotten.