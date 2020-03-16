Fulani leader blasts Ganduje over Sanusi’s dethronement

Leader of Fulani nationality in Benue State, Garus Gololo, on Sunday blasted Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the dethronement of the emir.

Gololo described Sanusi’s dethronement as the worst and wrongful political decision taken in recent time.

“Ganduje is Fulani and Sanusi is Fulani and a prince from that palace, so, I see no reason why both should be fighting themselves. Whatever may be the issue, Ganduje ought not to have dethroned Sanusi in that manner,” he said.

“Whatever happened between the two of them, they are supposed to have settled among themselves; not to come and wash their dirty linen in the public.

“Ganduje’s action is totally uncalled for and unwarranted and does not portray the image of a good leader. I think it is the highest and worst political decision taken in recent times.

“Although Sanusi has been removed; maybe that is how God wants it to be and so he should take the decision in good faith and an act of God.

“To me, if I were Sanusi, I wouldn’t have contested for the seat of an emir, but I’ll go for the President of this country as at that time.

Commenting on the 2023 presidential election, the APC stalwart tipped the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, for the top job.

“El-Rufai is a credible personality for the presidency of this country in 2023.

“In the whole of the north, no candidate can beat el-Rufai; he is a candidate to beat in 2023 and am supporting his aspiration,” Gololo said.