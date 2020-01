Legendary Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, has been crowned the first Mayegun of Yoruba Land at the Oyo Palace.

The recognition comes as no surprise as KWAM 1 has made a lot of cultural impact on Yoruba land with his Fuji genre music, spanning generations and borders.

As expected, there was a constellation of celebrities and politicians who trooped out to show love and support to the new Mayegun of Yorubaland.

Check out photos from the event below.