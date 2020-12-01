Fugitive ex-Pension boss, Maina, nabbed in Niger Republic

Operatives of Nigeria intelligence service on Monday evening arrested Abdulrasheed Maina in the Niger Republic.

A top intelligence officer said that the arrest was made on an existing mutual relationship and security agreement between the two countries.

The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) is facing a 12-count money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC allege that Maina used his firm to launder about N2billion.

Maina jumped bail, a situation that prompted Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court to order the remand of his surety, Senator Ali Ndume, who was freed on Friday.

More to follow…

