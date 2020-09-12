Fuel Price Hike: FG to distribute 2,000 buses

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Friday said it has concluded plans to distribute 2,000 buses to cooperative societies across the country to cushion the effects of transportation on Nigerians, especially those living in rural areas.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said this in Abuja at the interactive meeting he had with the stakeholders of cooperative societies in Nigeria tagged the ‘Cooperative Asset Scheme’.

According to him, the initiative was a collaboration between his ministry, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other agencies of government.

“Basically, we recognise the fact that when you give out loans to individuals, sometimes you have the difficulty of recovery, when cooperative is involved, it becomes easier to manage the facility.

“The whole essence of the initiative is to ensure that our rural force have access to transportation facility, now that there is a slight adjustment of the price of fuel.

“We do recognise that some transport business men could decide to take advantage of fuel increase over Nigerians.

“So, when this is implemented, we belief the initiative will do quite a lot to stabilize the prices for the benefits of the people,” Akume said.

He said that there was no way the country could promote development without transportation which explained why President Muhammadu Buhari was working hard in area of road, rail and air transportation.

