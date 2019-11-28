FRSC says using Google Map a ‘serious offence’

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ayuba Gora, on Wednesday said driving with the aid of Google map is an offence.

He spoke at the inauguration of the 2019 Ember Months Campaign by Lugbe Unit Command of the FRSC in Abuja, saying the law forbids motorists from using mobile phones in any form while driving, as it can lead to accident.

He also informed motorists that the corps would soon begin massive enforcement of speed limiting devices.

Gora advised motorists, especially commercial vehicle operators, who have yet to install the device to do so.

He said: “We will embark on massive checks of vehicles without this device soon and arrest those that disconnected the devices from their vehicles.

“It is very important that all vehicles should have the device installed in their vehicles.

“The required speed limit for commercial vehicles even on the highways should not exceed 90 km/hr for buses and taxis.

“By doing this today, we are simply reminding motorists that they must drive with care and observe traffic rules and regulations in order to make the job very easy for all of us.

“If you are arrested this period, you will not just pay fines but must be taken for emotional evaluation test in the hospital to ascertain your mental fitness before we let go.”

Gora urged the public to dial 122 or 112 when they notice unusual behaviour by road users and in the event of an accident.

He also debunked speculations that the device damages car engine, saying it only cuts fuel supply during attempted speeding.