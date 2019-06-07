FRSC Officers Strangle Colleague to Death in Anambra

Two Federal Road Safety Corps officers serving in Onitsha, Anambra State have allegedly strangled their colleague, one Emeka Ojei, to death for whistleblowing.

It is understood that the deceased had a damaging corruption allegation against one of his assailants which he wanted to submit to the headquarters of the corps.

The suspect, it was gathered, had appealed to the deceased not to report the matter but he refused, an action that angered the suspect and triggered the fracas.

An insider who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, said the culprit had to solicit the assistance of another officer to kill their colleague.

The source said,

‘‘He(Emeka) was working on a report on a corruption case to be sent to the headquarters in Benin.

“As he was about going to deliver the report, his oga called him back, insisting he shouldn’t go. But he refused.

“His oga, the unit commander, dragged him, trying to take his telephone when another officer joined him. He was struggling with them over the telephone when they strangled him to death.”

The unit commander and his accomplice had been arrested and detained at the Onitsha police area command.