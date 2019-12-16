‘Frozen 2’ Rakes in Over $1 Billion Globally

THR is reporting that Walt Disney Animation’s Frozen 2 has made over $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the sixth Disney release of the year to do so and the eighth title of 2019 thus far.

Per the outlet, this follow-up which was again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee grossed $366.5 million in the US, and $666 million internationally for a worldwide tally of $1.032 billion. The family film first hit theaters at the end of November.

Only in 2013, the original Frozen grossed $1.28 billion at the global box office to become the top-grossing animated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The pic also won numerous awards, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

In the sequel, Kristen Bell (Princess Anna) and Idina Menzel (Queen Elsa) reprise their leading voice roles. The gang from the original movie embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle, only this time Anna joins Elsa for the adventure. Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana also return from the first film, while new castmembers include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

