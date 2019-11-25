‘Frozen 2’ Rakes in a Shocking $350M Globally

THR is reporting that Frozen 2 made a triumphant return to the big screen over the weekend, raking in a record $127 million in the U.S. and $223.3 million overseas from 37 markets for a massive worldwide start, totalling $350.2 million.

It is the No. 1 global debut ever for an animated title, and so furthers Disney’s domination.

THR continues:

The female-skewing movie set a new benchmark for an animated film opening in November — in addition to scoring the third-best domestic start of all time for any animated pic behind 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.7 million) and 2016’s Finding Dory ($135.1 million), not adjusted for inflation. It’s the first time an animated title launching outside of summer crossed the $100 million mark in its start. Femmes made up nearly 60 percent of the U.S. audience; families made up 70 percent of Friday’s ticket buyers, but by Saturday the audience broadened out. Once again directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee (who doubles as chief creative officer of Disney Animation Studios), Frozen 2 also smashed numerous records offshore, including landing the best opening of all time for an animated pic in the U.K. ($17.8 million) and France ($13.4 million), as well as the biggest ever for a Pixar or Disney Animation title in China ($53 million), Japan ($18.2 million), Germany ($14.9 million) and Spain ($5.8 million). The film also boasted the third-biggest industry opening of any movie in South Korea ($31.5 million).

