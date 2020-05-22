From Zoom Meetings to Playing Dress Up, Kylie Jenner Shares Lockdown Itinerary With Racy Photos

Kylie Jenner has revealed what her itinerary looks like in the ongoing lockdown.

The beauty entrepreneur who admitted via Instagram that she’s in love with a fantasy confessed that her are days her made up of Zoom meetings and playing dressed.

The racy pictures had the billionaire Jenner dressed in a white bodysuit and white boots, striking different sexy poses with her newly dyed blonde hair.

The pictures seem like the 22-year-old reality TV star’s response to Drake and Future’s song which referenced her a ‘side piece’.

See the sultry photos below.

