From Ai Ga Na to Omolanke: 8 Songs to Celebrate Sir Victor Olaiya

Sir Victor Olaiya, who turned 89 on December 31, 2019, passed away yesterday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Wednesday afternoon after a brief illness.

Nigerians are still mourning the legend who contributed immensely to our music industry, lifestyle and culture with his songs. And it is why we have collated 10 songs which will always remind us of his absolute legend.

Check them out below:

1. Ai Ga Na

2. Omo Pupa

3. Omolanke

4. Iye Jemila

5. Labalaba

6. Yabomisa

7. So Fun Mi

8. Pariboto Riboto

