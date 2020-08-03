‘Friends will Betray You, Men will Confuse You’, Onyi Alex’s Advice to Younger Girls

Onyi Alex wants every young woman/girl to focus first on herself and career before anything else.

The Nollywood actress dished out advice to younger girls on her Instagram page today, Monday, August 3.

In her post, Onyi Alex advised women younger than herself to focus on developing themselves in the areas of their careers and hobbies and ensure they protect their energy, harness their power and blossom.

The starlet wrote;

“I’m a young girl but must advice to girls younger than me is your career/hobbies first. Friends will betray you, men will confuse you. Focus on you. Develop yourself.

“Protect your energy, know your power, harness your power and watch yourself blossom,” she wrote.

Hey young woman! Are you paying attention?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

