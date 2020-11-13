‘Friends’ Reunion Special Will Start Filming in Early 2021

THR is reporting that Friends Reunion Special will start filming in 2021.

This was also confirmed by Matthew Perry, who tweeted Thursday that the HBO Max project will finally begin filming after being delayed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THR continued in their report:

That timeline would put the special about a year later than its intended debut date. The reunion special was meant to be part of HBO Max’s launch in May, heralding the beloved comedy’s move from Netflix to the WarnerMedia streaming platform. The pandemic delayed that, and it was pushed again from a planned August filming date. The show’s six stars and HBO Max brass all want an in-person reunion on the show’s former home, Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, so a virtual reunion isn’t on the table.

Speaking with the outlet in May, Lisa Kudrow said: “We haven’t all been in the same room in front of people — I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that’s it. The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn’t changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding.”

See Perry’s tweet below.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

