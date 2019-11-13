‘Friends’ Reunion Special in the Works at HBO Max

THR is reporting that the creators of the famous series Friends are in talks to reunite on HBO Max.

Per the outlet:

Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Sources caution that a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out. When and if deals are completed, the challenge then becomes sorting out everyone’s schedules. Of course, the talks could fizzle and the whole concept could fall apart.

The report continues:

News of a reunion special arrives as Friends has found new audiences at its streaming home on Netflix. The series is officially leaving the streamer at year’s end and will make its debut on WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max when that $15 monthly subscription platform launches at a date to be determined. Sources say WarnerMedia paid $85 million per year for five years ($425 million) to reclaim streaming rights to Friends for its own platform. (Netflix, for its part, paid $80 million to $100 million to keep Friends on its service for 2019 and was ultimately outbid by WarnerMedia.)

Sources note that WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt has been the driving force pushing for the Friends reunion, which would pair well with HBO Max’s debut and the comedy’s new streaming home. Sources say that the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself.

We can’t wait!