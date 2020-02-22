‘Friends’ Cast Set to Reunite for Exclusive HBO Max Special

So, it is finally happening: the cast of Friends will be reunited for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max.

According to Variety, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the original “Friends” soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to celebrate the long-running series, which ended its run in 2004.

And sources close to the situation claim that the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special.

The report continued:

The reunion has been hotly anticipated, with speculation about the HBO Max special swirling since last fall, just months after the WarnerMedia-created SVOD platform nabbed the streaming rights to the show from Netflix in a deal with Warner Bros. Television. All 10 seasons of the comedy left Netflix at the end of 2019, meaning that “Friends” has thus far not been available to stream in the U.S. this calendar year — at least, not until HBO Max launches in May.

We can’t wait!