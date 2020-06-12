Tacha Akide is our style inspiration for today.

The entrepreneurial business woman had just shared stunning new photos of herself in a one-piece black suit that fashions a sheer bust line, the look complete with a leather corset belt, blonde wig, and fitting sandals that showed off her manicured feet.

And in her signature (because no media opportunity is ever let to waste), she took that moment to also announce that she will soon be unveiling her new merchs.

“Getting PUBLICITY is fun, but what’s the POINT if it doesn’t help you achieve your MARKETING OBJECTIVE..? NEW MERCHANDISE INCOMING,” she posted.

Check her out below:

