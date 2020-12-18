Macron

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mr Macron, 42, will self-isolate for seven days while working remotely, the Elysée Palace said in a statement.

The French president attended a number of high-profile events in recent days, including an EU summit, prompting some EU leaders to self isolate.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” the Elysée said on Thursday morning. The diagnosis was made following a “test performed at the onset of the first symptoms”, the statement added.

The French president’s wife Brigitte Macron, who is 67, is self-isolating but has no symptoms.

It is not yet known how Mr Macron caught the virus but his office said it was identifying any recent close contacts he has had.

,

Related Posts

‘Armed Forces know their job’ – Buhari reacts to release of Abducted Katsina students

December 18, 2020

‘Hold kidnappers of Katsina schoolboys accountable’ – US tells Nigerian Govt

December 18, 2020

Gov Lalong self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

December 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply