French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mr Macron, 42, will self-isolate for seven days while working remotely, the Elysée Palace said in a statement.

The French president attended a number of high-profile events in recent days, including an EU summit, prompting some EU leaders to self isolate.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” the Elysée said on Thursday morning. The diagnosis was made following a “test performed at the onset of the first symptoms”, the statement added.

The French president’s wife Brigitte Macron, who is 67, is self-isolating but has no symptoms.

It is not yet known how Mr Macron caught the virus but his office said it was identifying any recent close contacts he has had.

