French Open: Swaggering Swiatek sinks Halep

Top seed Simona Halep has been knocked out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek 6-1 6-2 in the fourth round.

The Romanian, a heavy favourite to claim a second Roland Garros title, was stunned in just 68 minutes by the Polish teenager as the top seeds continue to scatter in Paris.

World number 54 Swiatek outhit and outmanoeuvred the 2018 champion to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time.

She will play Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan who knocked out Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4.

The defeats for Halep and Bertens mean there are only four seeds remaining in the women’s singles – Elina Svitolina, Sofia Kenin, Petra Kvitova and Ons Jabeur.

Ukraine’s Svitolina, the highest remaining seed at three, overcame France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1 6-3.

She will face Argentina’s world number 131 Nadia Podoroska, who defeated Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-2 6-3.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep dominated Swiatek 6-1 6-0 when the two met at the same stage last year.

However, Swiatek asserted herself from the start, taking the first set in 24 minutes and finishing the match with an astonishing 30 winners.

She created 14 break-point opportunities – and did not face any on her own serve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

