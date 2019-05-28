French Open: Serena Survives Scare; Nadal, Djokovic Cruise

Serena Williams survived a first-round scare at Roland Garros on Monday as she battled back from a set down to defeat Russian world number 83 Vitalia Diatchenko.

The 37-year-old Williams, who is attempting to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, racked up her 800th career main draw win with her 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory in front of a half-full Court Philippe Chatrier.

This was only Williams’s fifth match since collapsing to defeat late on against Karolina Pliskova in the Australian Open quarterfinals earlier this year, but she showed excellent form in the second and third sets in Paris.

“I just got nervous out there and I stopped moving my feet. And I was, like… ‘You gotta do something’,” said the 10th seed, who has not won a major title since the 2017 Australian Open.

“But compared to other matches, I’m always a little nervous in Grand Slams, especially in the first round.”

The three-time French Open winner, who took to the court wearing a black and white cape adorned with the words ‘mother, champion, queen, goddess’, started poorly, and was punished as Diatchenko broke to love in the fifth game en route to the first set.

But having made 14 unforced errors in the opener, Williams made just 10 more in the rest of the match as she overpowered her opponent, dropping only one game in the process.

Rafael Nadal started his bid for a record-extending 12th men’s Roland Garros title with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

Nadal, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, set up a clash with another German qualifier – world number 114 Yannick Maden – in round two.

World No 1 Djokovic saw off Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets and laid down an early marker in his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time.

The 15-time major champion impressed in a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 triumph and will face Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen in round two.

“I put myself in a situation where I can actually make history of tennis again and obviously I have very high ambitions for this tournament,” said the top seed.