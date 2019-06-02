French Open: Serena, Osaka Bundled Out

Serena Williams crashed out of Roland Garros on Saturday, ending her bid to win a record-equalling 24th major.

Williams was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by US compatriot Sofia Kenin, who wasn’t even born when the American legend made her Paris debut in 1998, in the third round.

It was 37-year-old Serena’s earliest exit at the Slams since a third round loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon in 2014.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams was attempting to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors.

Her exit come as top seed Naomi Osaka’s hopes of winning a third successive Grand Slam ended when she was knocked out by unheralded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.

Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, was undone by a shocking 38 unforced errors as she finally ran out of luck in Paris having had to come back from a set down in her first two matches.

Elsewhere, Defending champion and third seed Simona Halep stormed into the last 16 with a 55-minute 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of Ukrainian 27th seed Lesia Tsurenko.

Halep next faces Poland’s Iga Swiatek who celebrated her 18th birthday by seeing off Olympic champion Monica Puig 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s world No 1 Novak Djokovic eased into the last 16, stepping up his bid to hold all four Grand Slam titles simultaneously for the second time.

The Serbian saw off unseeded Italian Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a fourth-round tie with Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric, 4-6, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 11-9.

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev needed another five-setter to reach the fourth round, defeating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2.

Zverev, whose best run at a Slam came in Paris last year when he made the quarterfinals, will face Italy’s Fabio Fognini, who won 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 over Spanish 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Crowd favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player in 83 years to reach the second week at Roland Garros as he survived a scare against Filip Krajinovic to win 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6).

The 20-year-old will take on former champion Stanislas Wawrinka for a place in his second Grand Slam quarterfinal.