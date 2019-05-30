French Open: Osaka Survives; Serena, Djokovic Stroll into Third Round

Naomi Osaka staged a second successive French Open great escape on Thursday as fellow top seed Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams strolled into the last 32.

World No 1 Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, came back from a set and 2-4 down to defeat former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Her win came on the back of being just two points from defeat in her tournament opener against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

The 21-year-old held her nerve, despite squandering two match points late in the deciding set, to secure a clash against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Earlier, Djokovic cruised into the last 32 for the 14th successive year, admitting it had been an emotional day playing for the first time in front of his four-year-old son.

Djokovic, bidding to become just the second man to hold all four Slams at the same time twice, cruised to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win over Swiss lucky loser Henri Laaksonen.

“It’s a very special day for me as it’s the first time in my life that I have played in front of my son,” said the 32-year-old Serb after a 23rd straight win at the Slams.

“He showed incredible patience to sit there for an hour and a half. Usually, he’s not that patient with tennis.”

Djokovic goes on to face Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso, ranked 147, for a place in the last 16 in Paris.

Three-time French Open champion Williams thrashed Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara to step up her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The 37-year-old cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory and next faces fellow American Sofia Kenin.

“I’m very serious when I play, but I’m happy,” said Williams.

A mouthwatering quarterfinal clash with Osaka, who famously beat Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final, remains a possibility.