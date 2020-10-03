French Open: Nadal, Thiem advance

Rafael Nadal stormed into last 16 at Roland Garros on Friday as he inched ever closer to equalling Roger Federer’s record of 20 major titles.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion dispatched Italian world number 74 Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4, 6-0 in just 95 minutes, notching his 96th victory at the tournament.

“I think today I played the best match this year at Roland Garros,” said Nadal.

Nadal next faces 213th-ranked American qualifier Sebastian Korda, the son of 1998 Australian Open champion and 1992 French Open runner-up Petr Korda, for a quarterfinal spot.

“He’s my biggest idol. He’s one of the reasons I play tennis,” Korda said of the Spaniard.

“Growing up, I named my cat Rafa after him. That says a lot about how much I love the guy.”

The 20-year-old Korda beat Pedro Martinez in straight sets to become the first man outside the top 200 to make the last 16 in Paris since France’s Arnaud di Pasquale in 2002.

Hugo Gaston, also 20, quickly became the second such lowly-ranked man in the fourth round when the world number 239 shocked 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in a rain-interrupted tie.

Gaston goes on to play US Open winner and Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal in Paris the past two years.

At 19, Italian teenager Jannik Sinner is the youngest player to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Last year’s Next Gen champion made the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time by beating Federico Coria 6-3, 7-5, 7-5.

He will meet the US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev after the German sixth seed ended the run of qualifier and 2018 semifinalist Marco Cecchinato in three sets.

Thiem made surprisingly short work of Norwegian 28th seed Casper Ruud, who has won more tour-level matches on clay than anyone else this season.

“In general I was super happy with my performance. I think was one of the best ones this year,” said Thiem following an impressive 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

In the women’s draw, top seed and title favourite Simona Halep, the 2018 champion, avenged last year’s Roland Garros loss to Amanda Anisimova by thrashing the American teenager 6-0, 6-1 in only 54 minutes.

The reigning Wimbledon champion made only seven unforced errors as she stretched her career-best winning run to 17 matches.

Halep meets another 19-year-old opponent, Poland’s Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarterfinals.

