French Open: Djokovic roars back to set up Tsitsipas semifinal clash

Novak Djokovic overcame neck and shoulder troubles to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday and set up a Roland Garros semifinal showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic beat Spanish 17th seed Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four of a major for the 38th time as he chases a second Roland Garros and 18th Grand Slam title.

However, the world No 1 required treatment on his upper left arm after dropping his first set of the tournament in Paris.

“I’m feeling okay, I’m still in the tournament so I don’t want to reveal too much. As the match went on, I felt better, didn’t feel as much pain,” Djokovic said.

The Serb now sits two wins away from becoming the first man in half a century – and only the third in history – to win all four Slams twice.

Earlier, Tsitsipas made his second Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets win over 13th seed Andrey Rublev, avenging last month’s loss to the Russian in the Hamburg final.

The Greek fifth seed downed Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to match his breakout run at the 2019 Australian Open.

“I’m expecting since a young age to potentially triumph at these Grand Slams. I’m happy that I’m able to be in a position where I am today,” said Tsitsipas. “I’m chasing something spectacular.”

Tsitsipas, 22, has now won 15 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.

He unfurled 35 winners and made just 17 unforced errors.

The Greek star holds a 2-3 record against Djokovic going into Friday’s encounter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

