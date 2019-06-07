French Open: Djokovic Destroys Zverev to set up Thiem Semifinal

Novak Djokovic was too good for world No 5 Alexander Zverev in Paris as he barged into the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday in straight sets.

The 6ft 6ins (1.98m) tall German had served for the opening set at 5-4 before Djokovic simply clicked it up a notch to steal that set 7-5, and then romping through the next two 6-2 6-2.

“He was serving very well, it was a big challenge for me to find the right returning position,” Djokovic said on court afterwards.

“I was 4-5 down, then I played five or six games perfectly, hitting clean balls. It was very windy but it felt good to play (after Wednesday’s washout).”

Thursday’s victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.

The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world No 4, is ranked one place higher than Thursday’s victim.

Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Russian Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.

The Austrian was utterly dominant on Court Suzanne Lenglen, hammering 29 winners, as his erratic opponent contrived to tally 37 unforced errors and only 17 winners.

Familiar faces occupy the bottom half of the draw with Roger Federer due to face Rafael Nadal in the first semifinal later today.