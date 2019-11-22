French Montana Rushed to Hospital Over Cardiac Issues

French Montana reportedly was hospitalised Thursday over concerns for his cardiovascular health, E! News is reporting.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed byaAuthorities with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department which said that the 35-year-old rapper was transported via ambulance from his home to a Los Angeles hospital. Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, decided to seek medical treatment after experiencing nausea, stomach pains and an elevated heart rate.

Thankfully, the rapper is awake and alert and is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to be released sometime later day.

According to his Instagram, it appears French had recently spent time with his loved ones in his native Morocco.