French Montana Drags 50 Cent for Accusing Him of Faking Streams

French Montana has finally responded to 50 Cent who recently accused him of faking Spotify streams to boost his chart records.

The drama after a Twitter thread claim that Montana has people hacking Spotify accounts to give his single “Writing on the Wall,” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian, a jump on the charts. On Friday, 50 posted on Instagram a stack of blank CDs in an attempt to get under Montana’s skin.

“Somebody send this to wrench,” the Queens rapper wrote in the caption. “Damn he gonna need the old apple to burn the new music though. LOL.”

Now, Montana, who has been beefing with the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper ever since 50 Cent came after his purchase of an older model Bugatti, took to Instagram to call out 50. Montana seems to believe that 50 is the culprit behind the increased streams.

“Yeah, you sensitive dinosaur. I got all under your skin. Your whole page is about me,” Montana said. “When that hate don’t work they start telling lies, baby. Go keep buying my streams and talking ’bout faking streams. I checked on it. They all coming from New York. I did my homework. Damn, you mad.”

“Stop buying my streams. I’m doing numbers,” Montana claimed. “You can’t fake … Yo, how you go out your way, and call yourself an artist and buy my streams to make me look bad?”

And he continued wilding in his caption. Check out the hilarious responses below: