French Montana has taken to his social media to address the rumour making rounds that 50 Cent punched him during an alleged physical altercation on Saturday.

This rumour began after a video of the alleged aftermath popped up on social media. The clip does not show the hip-hop stars or any signs of a scuffle; it’s just a group of people leaving Miami’s E11Even nightclub, where the fight reportedly took place on Jan. 31. The club was hosting Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

See the video here:

😂😂😂 RT @QuakeGW: 50 Cent allegedly punched French Montana at a club last night in Miami pic.twitter.com/4aAwMqAIBV — La Flama Blanca (@chepdollasWAVY) February 1, 2020

Now, French says it was 50 who is spreading the said rumour.

“Tell people the real story. I went to the club you was hosting. You heard I was coming, you walked out the back, you was in the car,” French said, before showing the sides of his face to prove there were no marks. “I wish he would touch me …”

Their beef has worsened last month after 50 accused French of leasing an old Bugatti and claiming the Coke Boys rapper was once beat up by Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers crew. French addressed the latter claim in Saturday’s video.

“First you want to spread out the news about me and Dream Chasers—I saw Meek yesterday, we laughed about it. Shout out to Meek,” he said. “Now you want to roll with this and call the bloggers about some dumb shit, after you just paid for your [Hollywood Walk of Fame] star. But look at my face though … And tell them how you was in the car and never came out of the car … who the fuck you think you fucking with dinosaur?”

Check out his post below: