French Israeli-Billionaire, Patrick Drahi, Buys Sotheby’s for $3.7bn

Auction house and finance giants Sotheby’s has announced that it’s being sold to telecom titan Patrick Drahi for $3.7 billion.

According to a statement Monday from the New York-based company, investors will receive $57 in cash per share of Sotheby’s common stock under terms of the agreement.

Sotheby’s is returning to private ownership after 31 years as a public company, the last few spent battling expenses and margins even as masterpieces and contemporary works soared in value.

Drahi, 55, is the president of Altice Europe NV, a publicly traded telecommunications business with more than 30 million customers.

An avid art collector, he’s worth $8.6 billion, making him the third richest Israeli.

“Sotheby’s is one of the most elegant and aspirational brands in the world,” Drahi said in the statement.

“As a longtime client and lifetime admirer of the company, I am acquiring Sotheby’s together with my family.”

Drahi said he intends to monetize a small piece of the U.S. business for as much as $400 million to fund the Sotheby’s deal.

His takeover would mean that French citizens will own the world’s two major auction houses.

The family of Francois Pinault, founder of Paris-based luxury goods giant Kering SA, owns Christie’s after first buying a 29.1% stake in the company from British billionaire Joe Lewis two decades ago.