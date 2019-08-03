#FreeSowore: Nigerians Blast Buhari over Sowore’s Arrest

Nigerians from across the board have united in calling for the release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, following his arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the middle of the night.

The hashtag, #Freesowore is already trending on Twitter, with many Nigerians blasting President Muhammadu Buhari for trying to use the DSS to silence Sowore and other opposition voices.

Sowore is spearheading a series of nationwide demonstrations tagged ‘#RevolutionNow Days of Rage’ to protest bad governance in Nigeria.

The DSS invaded Sowore’s apartment in the early hours of Saturday with four trucks, seizing his phones and other electronic gadgets.

His whereabouts is currently unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Here are some of the tweets from concerned Nigerians calling for his immediate release.

