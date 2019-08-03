FreeSowore: Nigerians Blast Buhari over Sowore’s Arrest

Nigerians from across the board have united in calling for the release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, following his arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the middle of the night.

The hashtag, #Freesowore is already trending on Twitter, with many Nigerians blasting President Muhammadu Buhari for trying to use the DSS to silence Sowore and other opposition voices.

Sowore is spearheading a series of nationwide demonstrations tagged ‘#RevolutionNow Days of Rage’ to protest bad governance in Nigeria.

The DSS invaded Sowore’s apartment in the early hours of Saturday with four trucks, seizing his phones and other electronic gadgets.

His whereabouts is currently unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Here are some of the tweets from concerned Nigerians calling for his immediate release.

Omoyele Sowore has been arrested.

The revolution just started too early!#FreeSoworeNow#RevolutionNow! pic.twitter.com/aKE7UFg6C0 — TELLA Temitayo (@tellatemitayo) August 3, 2019

FLASH: DSS, Police personnel invade Omoyele Sowore's apartment, seize phones over #RevolutionNow movement action against the government of Nigeria.

His whereabouts is currently unknown.#FreeSowore#FreeDadiyata — Sam Eba (@SamEba_) August 3, 2019

Security agencies that can’t protect lives and properties during the day but can easily creep into someone’s house in the middle of the night to stage a force arrest. #FreeSowore — SA (@steveajose) August 3, 2019

@YeleSowore #FreeSowore #RevolutionNow #DaysofRage

Congratulations our Revolution just got front page headline on the dailies….

This government too dull… — david enawore (@EnaworeDavid) August 3, 2019

“Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.” – MLK #FreeSowore — SA (@steveajose) August 3, 2019

Nigeria government can arrest those who are agitating for good governance but they can negotiate with Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers, herdsmen even assuring us that Boko Haram can become Nigeria president.#FreeSowore — Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed (@crownmed) August 3, 2019

@YeleSowore should have gotten a premonition that this was coming.

Obviously, there's nothing like Freedom of Speech, Life and Expression.

Apparently, we don't have a Leader in this country, we have dictators.#FreeSowore — Baba Alabz (@alabz_J) August 3, 2019

We condemn Sowore's arrest and Buhari's stubborn and cruel antidemocratic credentials. We believe that the #RevolutionNow will outlive all forces of repression, particularly the Buhari presidency. #RevolutionNow #FreeSowore — Adeniji Tomisin (@Iammhiztee) August 3, 2019