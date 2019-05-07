Freed OAU Prof said He was Abducted by Fulani Herdsmen who Collected N5m for Ransom

An orthopaedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, who was kidnapped on Sunday, said that N5.045m was paid to secure his release.

Adegbehingbe disclosed this on Tuesday in Ile-Ife at his residence on the university campus, saying he was hale and healthy as he thanked God for his release.

According to him, the kidnappers had demanded N30m and later collected N5.045m for his release after much negotiation.

He condemned the level of insecurity across the country, saying the majority of the youths are jobless and have now resorted to crime.

The Federal Government needs to invest more in security; we need to know the identity of people coming in and going out of the town, state and the country at large.

“The people who abducted me were Fulani herdsmen and they had four guns and multiple rounds of ammunition as well as different dangerous weapons, ” he said.

He called for community policing as well as provision of employment for the youths, adding, “idle hands are the devil’s workshop.’’

“I also thank the security operatives, the entire OAU and OAUTHC communities, our families, church members and all other well wishers for their prayers and other support rendered,’’ he added.

President of the Nigeria Medical Association in Osun State, Prof. Oluwole Komolafe, expressed gratitude to God for the release of Adegbehingbe.

“The Federal Government should look into the issue of security across the country so that citizens would have rest of mind,’’ he said.