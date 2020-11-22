‘Free me Abeg’ Toni Payne Responds to Decade Long Cheating Accusation

Toni Payne is over and done with folks accusing her of cheating on her ex-husband, 9ice, something she never did.

The former music executive laid it heavy on folks who continue to harass her over the decade long incident, noting that their intent is usually to hurt her with their words.

Toni Payne noted that the particular song by her ex-husband, 9ice which seemed to address cheating rumours at that time, was never about her as she helped mix and master the track and wouldn’t have worked on it if it was intended to malign her or make her look bad.

The mother of one severely warned folks who keep doing this stating that they would never find peace and favour of they keep up with it.

