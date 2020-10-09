Fraud Alert: Court freezes Lagos Speaker, Obasa’s accounts

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary freezing of three accounts belonging to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

This followed a motion ex parte filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is investigating the Speaker for alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to the court papers obtained by Sahara Reporters marked FHC/L/CS/1069/2020, Obasa’s three accounts with Standard Chartered Bank are under restriction pending the conclusion of the substantive probe.

They include: a United States Dollar account marked 001852963; a current account with number 0018552956 and a savings account with number – 5002349821.

The order which was signed by the court’s registrar, Adebimpe Oni, was made on September 15, 2020.

The anti-graft agency said it filed the matter “Pursuant to section 44 (2) (K) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and section 26, 29, and 34 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, and under the inherent jurisdiction of this honourable court.”

Obasa has been in the custody of the EFCC responding to allegations of fraud.

The two-time Speaker of the House has been facing several allegations of corruption.

The House committee subsequently cleared him which sparked protests among several anti-corruption groups.

