Franklin Amudo Shares His Account of Events Regarding Rape Saga Between D’banj and Seyitan

Franklin Amudo has recounted the events of December 30, 2017 as he knows it.

The former manager to D’banj, broke his silence on the ongoing rape allegations leveled against Oladapo Oyebanjo by Seyitan Babatayo.

According to him, he and Seyitan were seated at the same table along with two of D’banj’s friends at the All White Party which held at Eko Atlantic on the fateful day. He stated that D’banj who was billed to perform at the show never sat with them on the table.

Franklin went on to note that he gave Ms Babatayo the key to him room at Glee Hotel, Victoria Island after she revealed she couldn’t make the journey back home after the show. He was also scheduled for an early morning flight the next day, hence he left for home.

He further revealed that Seyitan called him in December 31st upon his arrival in Ghana, alleging that she had been raped by D’banj. He admitted that he didn’t bring up the matter at that time because it would have seemed insensitive given that D’banj just lost his son and the trip to Ghana was a healing trip for the Oyebanjos.

Furthermore, he noted that Seyitan at the time, said she was not interested in making the news public until a few weeks ago when he received a message from her where she had stated that D’banj had no right to advocate against rape.

Read full statement below.

