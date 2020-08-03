Frank Ocean Loses Younger Brother to Auto Crash

Frank Ocean has lost his younger brother, Ryan Beaux to a car crash on Sunday.

The singer’s little brother was one of two victims who died in the unfortunate accident which occured at Westlake Boulevard and Skelton Canyon.

According to ABC7LA,

“investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collided with a tree in the centre median.

“The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, engulfed in flames”.

Occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

