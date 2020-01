Frank Ocean has been unveiled as the new face of Prada.

The iconic singer, who will be headlining this year’s Coachella festival, was confirmed by Prada as the face of its spring/summer 2020 menswear campaign.

The video of the campaign was shared on Instagram and features Ocean dressed in a shimmery camel suit and tie tucked into his button-down, the look complete with a suit and a bolo tie.

Check out the photos below: