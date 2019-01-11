Frank Ocean Drops Skincare Routine, Vices & More in Rare Interview

It is hard to get Frank Ocean to speak about things concerning him, but the singer finally sat down with Emmett Cruddas and Vegyn, the co-hosts of his Apple Music show, Blonded Radio, for an interview with GQ, where he talked about random things.

From his skincare routine to his New Year resolutions, here are what Ocean shared (via Essence):

1. About MSNBC:

Ocean admitted that his vice may be watching too much TV. The singer’s channel of choice? MSNBC, which he calls his Love & Hip Hop “with better vocabulary and more range, but it’s the same thing.”

The singer also shared a story about mezcal, which used to be his drink of choice before having a few too many and nearly passing out at a convention center.

2. His skincare routine:

We finally have Ocean’s skincare routine! “I really do believe in a night cream,” Ocean told GQ. “I feel like men just go to sleep. They may wash their face or they don’t even bother—they go to sleep with the day face on.”

The singer explained that every man needs a gentle wash and a night cream.

3. What he thinks about a holiday song:

Frank has given fans quality covers like “Close to You” and “Moon River,” but if you’re expecting Ocean to tackle holiday music, then you’re probably going to be disappointed. He told the publication, “I’m never writing that.”

The “Nights” singer celebrates his birthday Oct. 28.

4. About his political views:

During the 2018 midterms, Ocean used his platform to urge fans to vote, incentivizing people to vote with Blonded merch. It’s a move the singer said he’s interested in doing again.

“It feels less like responsibility and more like a great opportunity that I had and still have,” he explained. “It was a success when I look at it—it felt like something I’d like to continue doing.”

5. On style:

Ocean shared what would have been the perfect birthday outfit: Balenciaga python-leather pants, a pink skintight tank, cowboy boots with the chrome heel and toe, and an acid green shadow fade. Fun, stylish, adventurous.