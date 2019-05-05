Francis Odega Breaks Silence After Admitting on Video That He Stabbed His Wife

Francis Odega has shared a new video in which he made excuses for his violent attack on his wife.

In case you missed how this all started: the Nollywood actor was captured on video last week as he threw his wife out of their Oshodi, Lagos, home.

From the clip, the actor is seen threatening to stab the woman, who also reveals that he had once attacked her with a knife. And when his wife’s sister confronted him with this fact, Odega admitted to it and even threatened to stab them right there, in the presence of everyone.

In a different video, Odega’s daughter pleaded with her father to pay her fees, and her aunt noted how the actor had once attempted to rape her.

Now, the actor claims his wife’s alleged financial lifestyle was why he attacked her with a knife. See the video below: