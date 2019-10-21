Francis Ford Coppola Defends Scorsese, Says Marvel Films are “Despicable”

Francis Ford Coppola has chimed into the ongoing conversation about Marvel films.

Recall that the drama started after Martin Scorsese described Marvel films as “not cinema,” stirring a heated conversation from both Marvel directors and actors.

Now, Coppola thinks Scorsese is “right” in his stance on Marvel movies.

The Godfather director said this according to the Agence France-Presse news agency and France 24. He reportedly said:

“When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he’s right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don’t know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it’s not cinema. He didn’t say it’s despicable, which I just say it is.” Scorsese’s comments come after the world premiere of The Irishman, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 1 and arrive on Netflix on Nov. 27.