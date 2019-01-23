France’s César Awards Nominations: “Sink or Win” and “Custody” Lead the Race

The nominees for the 2019 edition of France’s César Awards have been released. And some of the films which bagged the best nods include Gilles Lellouche’s Sink Or Swim and Xavier Legrand’s Custody, both of which lead the way with 10 nominations for.

The awards will take place at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 22.

See the list of nominees below:

Best film

Memoir of War

The Trouble With You

The Sisters Brothers

Sink or Swim

Guy

Custody

In Safe Hands

Best director

Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War

Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You

Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers

Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim

Alex Lutz, Guy

Xavier Legrand, Custody

Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands

Best actress

Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands

Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres

Lea Drucker, Custody

Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love

Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You

Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands

Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War

Best actor

Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres

Romain Duris, Our Struggles

Vincent Lacoste, Amanda

Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands

Alex Lutz, Guy

Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You

Denis Menochet, Custody

Best foreign film

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Capernaum

Cold War

Girl

Hannah

Our Struggles

Shoplifters