France’s César Awards Nominations: “Sink or Win” and “Custody” Lead the Race

The nominees for the 2019 edition of France’s César Awards have been released. And some of the films which bagged the best nods include Gilles Lellouche’s Sink Or Swim and Xavier Legrand’s Custody, both of which lead the way with 10 nominations for.
The awards will take place at the Salle Pleyel in Paris on February 22.
See the list of nominees below:
Best film
- Memoir of War
- The Trouble With You
- The Sisters Brothers
- Sink or Swim
- Guy
- Custody
- In Safe Hands
Best director
- Emmanuel Finkiel, Memoir of War
- Pierre Salvadori, The Trouble With You
- Jacques Audiard, The Sisters Brothers
- Gilles Lellouche, Sink or Swim
- Alex Lutz, Guy
- Xavier Legrand, Custody
- Jeanne Harry, In Safe Hands
Best actress
- Elodie Bouchez, In Safe Hands
- Cecile de France, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
- Lea Drucker, Custody
- Virginie Efira, An Impossible Love
- Adele Haenel, The Trouble With You
- Sandrine Kiberlain, In Safe Hands
- Melanie Thierry, Memoir of War
Best actor
- Edouard Baer, Mademoiselle de Joncquieres
- Romain Duris, Our Struggles
- Vincent Lacoste, Amanda
- Gilles Lellouche, In Safe Hands
- Alex Lutz, Guy
- Pio Marmai, The Trouble With You
- Denis Menochet, Custody
Best foreign film
- Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Girl
- Hannah
- Our Struggles
- Shoplifters