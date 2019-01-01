France World Cup Winning Team Awarded the Legion of Honour

The players in France’s national team which won the 2018 World Cup, on Tuesday were awarded the Legion of Honour in the New Year’s honours list.

The 23 players, including star strikers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, each received France’s top medal for their part in beating Croatia in the World Cup final in Moscow.

This follows a similar gesture to the French team that won the 1998 World Cup after they were so honoured.

A total of 402 people — half men, half women — were on this year’s list, including French writer Michel Houellebecq, whose latest book “Sérotonin” is to be published later this month.

Houellebecq became a pin-up of France’s far right after publishing “Submission”, with its vision of a France subject to sharia law after electing a Muslim president in 2022.

Others included Marin Sauvageon, a student who was badly beaten up in Lyon in November 2016 after standing up to a gang that was insulting a kissing couple.