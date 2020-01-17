Fox to Air Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Special Produced by TMZ

So, Fox network will soon begin airing a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle special produced by TMZ, which takes a look into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family.

THR says that the hour-long special, Harry and Meghan: The Royals in Crisis, will air at 8 p.m. Jan. 29, three weeks after the couple’s announcement.

Fox reportedly says the TMZ special will offer the inside story behind the couple’s decision to loosen ties with the royal family via interviews with more than a dozen people with “real ties” to the couple and the royal family.

The report continues:

It will also focus on the “quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment,” per Fox’s description. Or re-enter that world, in Markle’s case: she starred in USA’s legal drama Suits for seven seasons and had some 30 other credits to her name prior to marrying into the royal family.

This comes amid the media frenzy since the couple decided to step back from their royal duties.

We wait.