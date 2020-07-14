Four Teenagers Charged in Murder of Rapper Pop Smoke

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced that four teenagers have been charged with the murder of Pop Smoke.

Per the authorities, two of the accused are technically adults, aged 19 and 18, while the other two are 17 and 15. And because of the nature of the fatal shooting of the late rapper which occurred during the commission of a robbery and burglary, the two older teens will be eligible for the death penalty. At this time prosecutors have yet to reach a decision on whether they’ll actually seek capital punishment.

That decision will come at a later date.

Complex adds:

As is the standard for reporting on juveniles, the two younger suspects were not named. As for the older two, they’ve been identified as 19-year-old Corey Walker, and 18-year-old Keandre Rogers. Even without capital punishment being imposed, Walker and Rogers could still get life in prison without parole if convicted.

“Early this morning, search and arrest warrants were served in several locations in the city of Los Angeles,” stated a spokesperson for the LAPD this past weekend. “The warrants were all related to the February 19 murder of Bashar Jackson, also known as Pop Smoke. Robbery-Homicide Division has three adult males and two juvenile males in custody. Once they are questioned and completely booked, we will be able to provide the booking information.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

