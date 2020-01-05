Four Indie Filmmakers Win Spirit Award Grants

THR is reporting that four indie filmmakers were honoured with funds to help with their next projects at Film Independent’s Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch on Saturday.

According to the media house, the grants are given to filmmakers who are recognised for the achievements made in the independent film space.

The winners include Kelly Reichardt, the director and co-writer of period drama First Cow, who was named the recipient of the Bonnie Award, and this comes with a $50,000 grant; Premature director Rashaad Ernesto Green, who was the winner of the $25,000 Someone to Watch award. This category spotlights filmmakers who have not received the recognition their work deserves.

The Truer Than Fiction award, a $25,000 unrestricted grant presented to an emerging non-fiction filmmaker, was given to Nadia Shihab, director of Jaddoland. Whole The $25,000 unrestricted Producers Grant went to Mollye Asher, producer of The Rider.

The Spirit Awards will be held on Feb. 8, the day before the Oscars, and will reveal the winners in the other categories, including best feature, directing, acting and screenplay.